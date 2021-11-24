Old Fort Pre-K offers turkey cooking advice: Hot sauce and ketchup are favorites

We shoot the turkey. You put hot sauce and pepper on it. We cook it for five minutes. — Rose

I’d get the turkey at the store and put the turkey in the trash can. I’ll put mustard and peanut butter and mayonnaise on the turkey. Then we cook it for a long time. All of the people would come to my house and be so proud of me. — Cade

I would make my turkey a hat. Put some pepper and salt on it and put it in the oven. — Marco

You get a turkey at the store. Put some salad and hot dogs with some ketchup and mustard on the turkey. Then add some marshmallows and put it in the oven for 10 hours. — Barrett

We get a turkey when we go on vacation and bring it home. You put potatoes on the top and potatoes all around the turkey. Then put salt and pepper and little lemon drops on it. Put ketchup on the lemon drops. Cook it in the oven on 556. — Dawson

You put the turkey in a pan. You put some salt and pepper and stove juice and rainbow peppers and sour sauce on it. Put in the oven for five minutes to cook. — Braylee

Get the turkey from the Dollar Store. Put marshmallows and pizza on it and then coat the turkey with green juice. Cook it on the stove for five hours. — Carter