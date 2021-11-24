Old Fort Pre-K offers turkey cooking advice: Hot sauce and ketchup are favorites

We asked students at Old Fort Pre-K in Donna Byrd and Rebecca Shuford’s class how to prepare a Thanksgiving turkey and got some interesting answers. If you follow any of this advice, you are on your own.
Mom cooks the turkey Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. She puts hot sauce on it. You cook it for seven days. — Jade
I’ll get the turkey at Walmart. I’ll put in the oven with a pan for five minutes. — Colton
You put the turkey in the oven. You add sparkles and sprinkles. When it dings, you take it out and cut it. We eat it and save it till Monday. — Kinsley
You put the turkey in the oven and put the timer for 20 minutes. When it’s done, you eat it. — Malachi
I get the turkey from Walmart. I’ll decorate it with feathers and a hat. I’ll cook it for 50 to 20 to 19 minutes. — Benett
You put the turkey in the oven and you put ketchup on it. You cook it for three minutes. — Raelyn
You cook the turkey in the oven. You put it on the stove next. You eat it when it’s done. — Ellis
I’ll put it in a pan and I’ll put seasoning on it. I’ll put ketchup on it before Daddy eats it. — I’miere
My mama gets the turkey at Ingles. She cuts it up. I don’t know how long she cooks it. — Cassidy
We shoot the turkey. You put hot sauce and pepper on it. We cook it for five minutes. — Rose
I’d get the turkey at the store and put the turkey in the trash can. I’ll put mustard and peanut butter and mayonnaise on the turkey. Then we cook it for a long time. All of the people would come to my house and be so proud of me. — Cade
I would make my turkey a hat. Put some pepper and salt on it and put it in the oven. — Marco
You get a turkey at the store. Put some salad and hot dogs with some ketchup and mustard on the turkey. Then add some marshmallows and put it in the oven for 10 hours. — Barrett
We get a turkey when we go on vacation and bring it home. You put potatoes on the top and potatoes all around the turkey. Then put salt and pepper and little lemon drops on it. Put ketchup on the lemon drops. Cook it in the oven on 556. — Dawson
You put the turkey in a pan. You put some salt and pepper and stove juice and rainbow peppers and sour sauce on it. Put in the oven for five minutes to cook. — Braylee
Get the turkey from the Dollar Store. Put marshmallows and pizza on it and then coat the turkey with green juice. Cook it on the stove for five hours. — Carter
Go get a turkey from Mr. Woody. Put some salt, pepper and squeeze some lemon on the turkey. Add some broccoli and cheese to it. Put it in the microwave and cook 20 minutes. — Steven
Get a turkey from California. Put it in a pot and boil the legs. Put some seasons, pepper, salt and mustard on it. Then put it in the microwave and cook it for 55 minutes. — Ezra
Get a turkey from Walmart. Put some hot pepper and salt on it and cook it and stir it up and put it in the real hot oven. Cook it for 50 hours. — Adalie
Get the turkey at the field. Put it in a pot. Put some ice cream, pizza and a burger on the turkey. Then put some feathers on it. Cook it on top of the stove for 66 hours. — Max
Go get a turkey from Frisbees. Put some sprinkles, oranges and green juice on the turkey and gummies too. Cook it in the oven for six minutes. — Addison
Get a turkey at my farm. You put peanut butter and ranch and toast and put it in a turkey box. Put it in the oven and cook for eight hours. — Hermione
Get a turkey from the turkey place. Put it in a pot. Put some feathers, vegetables and spiders on it to taste good. Cook it in the oven for five minutes. — Hunter
Go get a turkey from the turkey farm. Put some hot sauce, jelly and put some soda on it. Put it in the microwave for 10 seconds. — Gabriel
I would buy a turkey at the Dollar store. Then put some strawberries and raspberries and grapes. Then melt marshmallows on it and lemon drops and ketchup. Cook for eight minutes and put it in a bowl. — Alyssa