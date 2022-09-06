Old Fort 150th celebration launches logo contest

In recognition of Old Fort's 150th anniversary, the 150 Project has announced a logo contest for the event’s celebration.

The 150 Project is a collective of McDowell residents working together for the recognition and celebration of Old Fort's sesquicentennial (150th).

Recognizing history, culture, industry, and the need to shape the future of Old Fort, the theme of the 150th celebration is “Elevate: Old Fort.”

In addition to numerous celebrations throughout 2023, the 150 Project is also announcing an official logo contest for the Feb. 23, 2023 kick-off event. The organization is looking for a logo to celebrate and elevate Old Fort's presence as a thriving community in Western North Carolina.

The contest is open to all adults living or working in McDowell County. The logo should reflect the growth of Old Fort as a western North Carolina community entering its 150th year. The 150 Project desires to see your interpretation of Old Fort's elevated status as a gateway to the mountains, a thriving and evolving town of culture, history and growth in western North Carolina.

Entries that reflect both our past and our future are welcome. Voting will be determined by the 150 Project and a pre-selected art jury from the community.

The winner entry for the adult contest will be used as the official 150th anniversary logo on memorabilia (Event, T-shirt, marketing) and the winner will receive a $200 gift certificate. The winner of the logo contest will also receive:

• Event memorabilia

• Event T-shirt

• Exclusive 150 Project event swag

• Special acknowledgements on branding, marketing, event announcements and all promotional materials using their logo image.

A second, themed art-focused project for K-12 Old Fort students will be announced later this year.

Old Fort 150 project event logo contest details and rules

1. All individuals living, working, attending school in Old Fort or surrounding communities (McDowell County) are eligible to enter. By submitting your logo entry into the contest, you agree to all terms outlined in the contest rules.

2. Applicants must be 18+ or older to apply for the Individual Adult Contest, however all K-12 McDowell County students are eligible to enter the School Contest.

3. If a logo is submitted as a team effort, the prize will be awarded to the project lead, with mentions of team. However, the 150 Project will distribute the prize to the team lead. You must state that the logo is a team effort at the time you submit your logo.

4. Logos must be submitted in electronic format (*.png, *.jpg, *.jpeg, *.psd, *.svg format allowed). GIF images and Document files are not accepted. A. If you have drawn your logo entry, please scan the file electronically at 300dpi or higher and save as an image file.

5. Entries must be emailed or provided to the 150 Project committee no later than 11:59 p.m. (ET) Nov. 30, 2022.

6. Entries must be emailed to the150projectoldfort@gmail.com

7. Entries should not include the use of historic flags or representations of American conflicts (Revolutionary War, Civil War, Indian Removal Act). A. Entries containing graphic violence, gratuitous nudity, inappropriate language, or other offensive visuals will not be accepted and entrants will not be responded to.

8. Winners will be notified no later than Dec. 12th, 2022. Winner MUST agree to terms of contest and sign waiver for use of logo by Dec. 15, 2022.

9. Winning artist will be recognized in all uses of logo by the 150 Project.

10. 1st place/winning contestant must agree to interview with 150 Project for use in local news and potential documentary/written documentation of the 150th anniversary.

11. In the event the winner does not agree to terms, fails to abide by contest rules, or is unable to comply with contest rules by anticipated contest rule dates, the next highest-voted entry will be awarded winner.

12. Questions, comments, or further concerns regarding the contest must be emailed to The150ProjectOldFort@gmail.com.