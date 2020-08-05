Wood, Miller Rufus

June 15, 1936 - August 3, 2020 Miller Rufus Wood, age 84, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, August 03, 2020 at his residence. A native of McDowell County, born June 15, 1936, he was the son of the late Miller and Nettie Owensby Wood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Juanita Brown Wood; his second wife, Frances Presley Wood; and a daughter. After many years, Miller retired from Collins & Aikman. Following retirement, he enjoyed salvaging "junk". Miller was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his companion, Margaret White; two children; and four grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 07, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Wood family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
2170 Rutherford Road
Marion, NC 28752
2:00PM
2170 Rutherford Road
Marion, NC 28752
