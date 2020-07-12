Wilson, Wayne
October 7, 1940 - July 1, 2020 Jerry Wayne Wilson, 79, of Matthews, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Mr. Wilson was born Oct. 7, 1940, in Salisbury, to the late Robert F. Wilson Sr. and Sarah Elizabeth Wilson. He is survived by his four sons, Dean Wilson, Paul Wilson, Matthew Wilson, all of Matthews, and Jason Wilson, of Charlotte; seven siblings, Mary Lee Lytle, of Old Fort, Robert F. Wilson Jr. "Bobby", of Newport News, Va., James E. Wilson "Eddie"(Ann), of Yorktown, Va., Steven H. Wilson "Steve," of Asheville, Linda W. Griffin (Mike), of Hendersonville, Nancy Elizabeth "Beth" Wilson, of Asheville, and John G. Wilson, of Old Fort; many nieces and nephews; five grandchildren, and his two favorite furry companions, Charlie and Sister. The family would like to suggest that expressions of sympathy to please take the form of contributions to the McDowell County Animal Shelter, 3751 Hwy NC-226 S., Marion, NC 28752 A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

