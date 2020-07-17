Wilson, Jack
Jack Wilson, 68, of Marion, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Madison Health & Rehabilitation in Mars Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles G. and Stella E. Wilson; and wife, Helen D. Wilson. Jack is survived by his son, Jacob Thomas (Chelsea); granddaughter, Eleanor "Lola" Thomas; stepchildren, Amanda Pipes (Wesley) and Josh Dellinger (Brittany); grandchildren, Cameron, Jovi, Judah, Emberlyn, Arrow, Atlas and Eleanor. Also surviving are sisters, Glenda Hensley (Alvin) and Sandra Terry (Roland); brother, Chuck Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jack will be missed by many friends and family. A memorial service will be held at a later time.

