Williams, Edna R. Knowlton

July 15, 1925 - August 31, 2020 Mrs. Edna R. Knowlton Williams, age 95, of the Pleasant Gardens Community, entered her heavenly home on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Autumn Care of Marion, N. C. A native of McDowell County, she was born on July 15, 1925, to the late Fred & Fannie Walker Knowlton. Mrs. Williams was a Charter Member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Pleasant Gardens Community. She served as a Sunday school teacher, president of UMW, Youth Leader, and remained the Church Historian. She was formerly employed at Shoe Lane on Main Street until they closed and was fondly known as "The Shoe Lady" by all who loved to shop there. She later was employed at Cross Cotton Mill. While working there, in her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting baby afghans for most of the babies born to those she worked with, until she retired. She loved to travel and enjoyed road trips with her late husband as they traveled to all but two of the states, Alaska and Hawaii. Mrs. Williams was a very avid reader and loved word search puzzles. Her husband, John C. Williams; two sisters, Bertha Alice K. Fohl and Louise K. Parker; a brother, Charles F. Knowlton; and a granddaughter, Wanda Gaile Williams; and a number of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins, preceded her in death. Surviving is a son, the Rev. George E. Williams (Gaile) of Connelly Springs, N.C.; two daughters, Brenda W. Dillingham of Garner, N.C., and Lynne W. Byrd (Mark) of Marion, N.C.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Home. The Rev. George E. Williams (son) and Rev. Freddie Williams (Grandson) officiating. Interment will follow at Cross Memorial Cemetery in Cross Mill beside her beloved husband. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 3102 U. S. 70 West, Marion, N. C. 28752. The family would like to thank the Nurses and Staff at Autumn Care of Marion for the kind, loving care they gave their mother. The family request those who are attending, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, please consider wearing a mask for your safety and the safety of others. Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Williams family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, or call 828-559-8111.