Whetstine, Bobby

June 1, 2020
Bobby Whetstine, of Marion, went to be with his Savior Monday, June 1, 2020.
He was the son of the late Paul and Faye McClellan Whetstine. Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Phillip Whetstine and wife, Verna, of Bakersville and Daniel Whetstine and wife, Joannie, of Burnsville; sisters, Barbara Snyder and husband, Jay, of Marion and Phyllis Ollis of Marion; and nephews, Nathan Snyder and wife, Cortney, Michael Ollis, and Jeff Whetstine.
Services will be held Saturday, June 20, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home with the Rev. David Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Inurnment will be at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church cemetery with military honors.
