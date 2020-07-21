Whaley, Steve

November 15, 1948 - July 18, 2020 Steve Whaley, 71, of the North Cove Community, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville, North Carolina. He was born in Maryland to the late Claude Whaley and Frankie Talley Whaley, on November 15, 1948. Steve was a physical education teacher in Florida for many years. He loved woodworking and being in the outdoors. Having moved to Marion five years ago, Steve was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Larry Gilbert. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Debby Brooks Whaley; three children, Rebecca Gilbert, Jennifer Carey (Chalmers), and Christopher Whaley (Jenny); six grandchildren, Hunter, Hudson, and Harlowe Gilbert, and Tyler, Chalmers, and Stephen Brooks Carey; and one brother, Charles "Chuck" Whaley. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Faith Missionary Baptist Church at 3:00 o'clock p.m. with Reverend Gary Greene officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Whaley family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
14082 US-221
Marion, NC 28752
3:00PM
14082 US-221
Marion, NC 28752
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.