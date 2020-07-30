Watson, Robert "Bob"

January 5, 1934 - July 25, 2020 Robert "Bob" Watson, 86, of Marion, passed peacefully Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the care of Hospice at Rose Hill Retirement Community in Marion. A native of the Swannanoa Valley, he was born Jan. 5, 1934, to the late Roy and Ada Greer Watson of Avery County. Robert served in the U.S. Air Force in Europe during the 1950s, before marrying Peggy Bea Bailey of Black Mountain, whom also survives him, now of Marion. He first made a home for his family in Orlando, Fla., and later at Cocoa Beach, Fla., where he served proudly in security at NASA's Cape Canaveral Space Center. Robert and his family remained in Florida for a number of years before returning to Marion in 1972, where he founded and built Buck Creek Campground. While he was the owner, Robert was loved by many who visited Buck Creek Campground. He was known for his fun-loving and sociable ways with everyone, and he never met a stranger who did not become a friend. He earlier worked as a licensed electrician in both states of Florida and North Carolina. Robert was a devoted husband and father, and a member of Refuge Baptist Church in Pleasant Gardens where he served as a Deacon. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his four brothers, Delmar Watson, William Watson, Ernest Watson and Roy Watson Jr.; and his son, Danny "Dan" Watson of Marion. Robert is survived by his children, Kathy "Elaine" Watson Shook of Marion, Richard "Dale" Watson of Charlotte and Beverly Watson of Marion; grandsons, Jeremy Hoover, Joshua Watson, Justin Watson, Jeremiah Watson and Aidan Watson; one great-granddaughter, Kyleigh Jean Hoover; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services with a memorial video being played at 12:30 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be held in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charles George VA Medical Center, Attn: Voluntary Service, 1100 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC 28805 or to the Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043. Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
