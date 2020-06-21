Walker Parker, Frances Vess

January 11, 1932 - June 18, 2020 Frances Vess Walker Parker, 88, of Lake Lure, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Parker. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Walker Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.