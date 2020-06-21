Walker Parker, Frances Vess
0 entries

Walker Parker, Frances Vess

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

January 11, 1932 - June 18, 2020 Frances Vess Walker Parker, 88, of Lake Lure, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Parker. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Walker Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics