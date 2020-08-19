Toney, Mozell Martin

September 11, 1939 - August 16, 2020 Mozell Martin Toney, age 80, of Nebo, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16th, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Born in Banks County, Georgia on September 11, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Rev. James and Mae Marlow Martin. She was preceded in death by, in addition to her parents, her husband, Eugene Toney; one son, Dwayne Eugene Toney; one grandson, Jerry Reel Jr.; one sister, Elwina Hogan who passed away Monday, August 17th, just hours after Mozell had visited with her. A faithful member of Nebo First Baptist Church, Mozell loved the Lord and was a strong woman of faith. She loved her family dearly. She is survived by three daughters, Kathryn Graham (Donald), Debra Lail (Tim) and Carolyn Reel (Jerry); five grandchildren, Andrew Toney (Heather), Tiffany Lail, Stephanie Lail, Christy Garcia and Robbie Reel (Harley); several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph Martin and Roy Martin (Patricia); three sisters, Marge Buff, Nell Thompson and Christine Martin; one brother-in-law, Grady Hogan; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Nebo First Baptist Church with the Rev. Doug Worley and the Rev. T. Jay Addison officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church. Matthew 25:23, His lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Toney family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
