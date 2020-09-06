Toney, Daniel William

Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

December 5, 1946 - September 3, 2020 Daniel William Toney, 73, of Marion, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Mr. Toney was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Eddie Gouge Toney. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Toney family