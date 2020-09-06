Tillotson, Jerry

June 13, 1948 - September 3, 2020 Jerry Tillotson, 72, of Marion, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Autumn Care of Marion. Jerry was born June 13, 1948, in Polk County, to the late Marion Tillotson and Grace Gibson Tillotson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and retired from General Electrics in Flat Rock. He had a big personality, and was very likable, he was even called flirtatious at times. Jerry enjoyed reading and listening to music, especially piano music. He liked everything about boats and ships and enjoyed traveling. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ximena Berrios Tillotson; and his son, George Tillotson. Those left behind to cherish Jerry's memory are four children, Jessica Probst (Michael), Marie Woody (Ronald), Samantha McDonald (Shawn) and Gretchen Blair (Stanley); 10 grandchildren, Hannah, Venessa, Meitta, Bridgette, Nathan, Timothy, Bryce, Elise, Justine and Erik; five great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Linda, Steve and Beth. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Westmoreland Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. A funeral service to celebrate Jerry's life will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com