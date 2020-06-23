Taylor, Hazel Lail

August 4, 1940 - June 15, 2020 On Monday, June 15, 2020, Hazel Lail Taylor, a resident of Harrisburg, and member of Grace Crossing Baptist church, surrounded by family and loved ones earned her wings and joined her husband, Thomas William Taylor, in heaven. Hazel was born Aug. 4, 1940, the eldest child of Lucius Scott Lail and Grace Plemmons Lail of Nebo. Hazel did well in school and graduated in the top of her class from Marion High School. She was also one of the first recipients of the NC Teaching Fellows scholarship. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in education from Appalachian State University in 1962, and three years later acquired a Master's Degree in Elementary Education. She taught in Thomasville, before moving to Charlotte, and becoming a teacher in the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System. After Tom's return from Vietnam, they were married Aug. 3, 1968, and settled on Abbeydale Dr., in the Windsor Park area of Charlotte. After giving birth to Scott and Dayna, Hazel became a stay at home mom. Hazel taught Sunday school at Shamrock Dr. Baptist Church, and volunteered with many organizations but her favorites were the PTA and the Harrisburg Library. She was a PTA President at all four schools her children attended, Villa Heights Elementary, Windsor Park Elementary, Eastway Junior High and Garinger High School. She worked as a substitute teacher for several elementary schools over her later years, and even served an interim teacher twice for several months at Merry Oaks for Principal, Jo Ella Ferrell. One of her favorite jobs was teaching reading, which she did part-time with the Head Start Program at Merry Oaks for many years. She and Tom traveled all over the United States together hoping to visit all 50 states. They accomplished visiting them all but for Hawaii. After beating breast cancer in 2000, and moving to Harrisburg, Hazel embraced her new position as "Grannie". Her five grandchildren, Alexandra Grace Taylor, Colin Neal Holmes, Matthew William Taylor, Joshua Raymond Taylor and Samantha Anne Taylor were and always will be her greatest joy and lasting legacy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother Ronnie Lewis Lail. She is survived by her sister Donna Lail Stevens of Nebo;, children W. Scott Taylor of Atlanta Ga., wife, Barbara Lynn Taylor; Dayna Taylor Holmes, husband, Dustin Neal Holmes of The Colony Texas; her grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and a new precious great-grand-niece. The family plans a memorial service later in the summer close to her birthday at Grace Crossing Baptist Church in Charlotte. Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center www.carolinafuneral.com
Taylor, Hazel Lail
