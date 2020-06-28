Styles, Lindy

February 17, 1928 - June 27, 2020 Lindy Styles, 92, of Marion, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson. A native of Yancey County, Lindy was born Feb. 17, 1928, to the late W.C. "Buck" Styles and Eva McCurry Styles. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Lindy served seven years during the Korean War. He enjoyed playing golf and watching NASCAR, football, and baseball. Lindy was kind and thoughtful. He loved his family and was a good husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Dee Styles and wife, Frankie. Surviving Lindy are his wife of 67 years, Wilma Smathers Styles; son, Alan Styles and wife, Debbie, of Lenoir; sister, Mabel Birchfield and husband, Paul, of Marion; two grandchildren, Grady Greene and Shannon Foust; and two great-grandchildren, Joseph and Alison Woods. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 29, at 1 p.m., at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Tom Walker officiating. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Service information
1:00PM
1036 Zion Hill Road
Marion, North Carolina 28752
