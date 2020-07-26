Stamey, Jessica Nichols

March 14, 1984 - July 24, 2020
Mrs. Jessica Nichols Stamey, age 36, of Old Fort, North Carolina, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven on the morning of Friday, July 24, 2020, following a brief illness at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital in Asheville. The daughter of Bill and Doris Nichols of Old Fort, Jessica was born in Morganton, North Carolina on March 14, 1984.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Jason Nichols.
An amazing and talented wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend to many, Jessica was employed at Marion Elementary School, where she served as data manager. Having had a passion for crafts, she enjoyed making quilts and scrapbooks, which she loved creating for family and friends. Jessica attended Mountain View Church in Black Mountain.
In addition to her parents, left to cherish her precious memory are her loving husband of 9 years, Bobby Stamey, Jr.; two wonderful children, Olivia Stamey and Ellis Stamey; one sister, Jill Nichols; maternal grandparents, Everett and Judy Randall; her father and mother-in-law, Bobby, Sr. and Carolyn Stamey; and a special grandmother, Frances Dalton. Jessica is also survived by niece and nephews, Brooke and Jason Clayton and Andy and Levi Massengale; her special aunt, Leslie Ledbetter and her husband, Tony and their children, James Ledbetter (Erika) and Nathan Ledbetter; uncle, Randy Nichols and his wife, Anita and their son, John; sister and brother-in-law, Renee and Matt Massengale; along with several other family members; and many friends that she had met along the way.
A service to celebrate Jessica’s life will be held Monday, July 27th, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service in Marion with Pastor Brent Bolick and Pastor Kenneth Massingill officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home, two hours prior to the service. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 28th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at McDowell Memorial Park.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Stamey family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
