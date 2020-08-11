Sneed, Joseph E.

Joseph E. Sneed July 22, 1933 - August 9, 2020 Mr. Joseph E. Sneed, age 87, of the North Cove Community, in Marion, departed to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 09, 2020, at his residence, with loved ones at his side. A native of Avery County, North Carolina, born on July 22, 1933, he was the son of the late Alvin and Stella Benfield Sneed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Harrison Sneed, who passed away on September 26, 2016. A proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Mr. Sneed was an avid junk collector. Following 44 dedicated years, he retired from Coats North America. A charter member of the Ashford-North Cove Volunteer Fire Department, Joseph was a deacon for Southern Baptist for 50 years Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Robin Revis (Wiley), Eddie Sneed (John Jenkins) and Patty Hudgins (Johnny); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a special nephew who was like a son, Ben Carpenter. Joseph is also survived by a special friend and caregiver, Elodia Delmoral-Arenas; and his lifelong friend and special neighbor, Zelda Branch. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Ashford Community Cemetery with Pastor Matt McDaniel and Pastor Tony Shirley officiating. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Sneed's memory are asked to consider, Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, North Carolina 28043 or by visiting www.hocf.org. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Luanne Walker along with other staff members of Hospice of the Carolina Foothills for the loving and compassionate care they provided Joseph and his family during this time. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Sneed family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
