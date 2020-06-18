Smith, Tommy

June 12, 2020
Tommy Smith, 40, of 106 Bartlette Rd., in Marion, went to be with the Lord Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home.
Tommy was a native of Rutherford County, the son of Cynthia Carver Evans and the late Tommy Eugene Smith. In addition to his mother, Cynthia, Tommy is survived by his sons, Benjamin and Grayson; brothers, Ricky, Timmy and B.J.; sister, Angel; fiancée, Crystal; and her son, Gabe; uncle, Bobby; aunt, Susie; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 19, at Covenant Church of God with the Rev. Jonathan Lankford officiating.
Tommy will lie-in-state from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial in Eternal Hills Memorial Park will follow the service. The family ask that everyone attending please observe social distancing and wear a mask.
Crowe's Mortuary www.crowemortuary.com
Service information
2:00PM
120 Top Avenue
Ellenboro, NC 28040
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.