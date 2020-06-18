Smith, Tommy
0 entries

  Updated
  • 0
June 12, 2020

Tommy Smith, 40, of 106 Bartlette Rd., in Marion, went to be with the Lord Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home.

Tommy was a native of Rutherford County, the son of Cynthia Carver Evans and the late Tommy Eugene Smith. In addition to his mother, Cynthia, Tommy is survived by his sons, Benjamin and Grayson; brothers, Ricky, Timmy and B.J.; sister, Angel; fiancée, Crystal; and her son, Gabe; uncle, Bobby; aunt, Susie; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 19, at Covenant Church of God with the Rev. Jonathan Lankford officiating.

Tommy will lie-in-state from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial in Eternal Hills Memorial Park will follow the service. The family ask that everyone attending please observe social distancing and wear a mask.

Service information

Jun 19
Service
Friday, June 19, 2020
2:00PM
New Covenant Church of God
120 Top Avenue
Ellenboro, NC 28040
