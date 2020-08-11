You have permission to edit this article.
Smith, Larry Dean
Smith, Larry Dean

Larry Dean Smith, 57, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

Aug 11
Funeral Service
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
3:00PM
Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
