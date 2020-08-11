Smith, Larry Dean

Larry Dean Smith, 57, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Service information
Aug 11
Funeral Service
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
