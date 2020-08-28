Smith, Carl

August 26, 2020 Mr. Carl Smith, 83, of Old Fort, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He retired from Mission Hospital. Carl is survived by his wife, Bea Smith. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Smith family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.