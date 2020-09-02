Sitts, Margaret Allison

January 22, 1950 - August 21, 2020 Margaret Allison Sitts was welcomed into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. She was affectionately known as "Chip" to all of her friends and family. Chip was a wonderful loving wife and mother who also loved animals with all of her heart. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from North Carolina State University as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Western Carolina University. Over the years, she worked for several veterinarians as a veterinarian assistant. She later found great joy raising and training her beloved horses using natural horsemanship. She continued to develop her horsemanship skills by attending natural horsemanship clinics with her daughter. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jim Sitts; and her daughter, Nikki Sitts of Morganton. She is also survived by two sisters and their husbands, Pamela and Keith Shuler of Sylva and Claudette and Vernon Scott of Lincolnton. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Howard and Helen Allison; and her brother, Jack Allison. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021 and the family request that donations be made to the "Last Chance Corral-Nurse Mare Foal Rescue at www.lastchancecorral.org. "His Lord said unto him, well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord." Matthew 25:21 Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com