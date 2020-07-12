Shuford, William "Bill" Athan

June 18, 1947 - July 9, 2020 On Thursday, July 9, 2020, William "Bill" Athan Shuford, 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep and is now in Heaven. Bill was born in Marion June 18, 1947, to the late Daniel Irven Shuford and Georgianna Creson Shuford. He was a high school graduate of Pleasant Gardens School class of 1965. Bill was owner and operator of Bill Shuford Trucking. A lifetime member of the NRA, Bill was a patriotic American and was proud of his southern heritage. He lived a full life and was a great story teller. He was also a gifted wood craftsman, making toys for his family and loved ones. Bill also was very creative and designed the Foothills Industry logo. He was an avid hunter and boater, who enjoyed spending time on Lake James with his family and friends. Bill was a friend to all, and everyone who met Bill fell in love with him. Bill was affectionately known by his close friends as "Willy" and "Sweetums," but most of all, he took great pride in being known as "Papa." Preceding Bill in death are daughter, Jamie Lea Rankin; grandson, William Douglas Buchanan; two brothers, Walter and Daniel Shuford; sister, Barbara Shuford Long; and three lifelong friends, Dan Cook, Cotton Perkins, and Spider McKinney. Left to fondly remember Bill are his wife and the love of his life, Brenda "Kaye" Snyder Shuford; three children, Heather Shuford of Asheville, Chris Rankin (Elise) of Bonaire, Ga., and Andy Letterman of Sanford; son-in-law, David Cable (Jessica) of Marion; sister, Clela Busey of Scottsdale, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Joy Shuford, who was like a sister; eight grandchildren, Taylor (Derek), Natalie, Briar, Trevor, Gabe, Lindsey, Nik, and Baley; great-grandson, Jamison; two nieces, Suzanne and Niki, and two nephews, Roy and Robert. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 11, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A celebration of life will be held following the visitation in the Chapel of Westmoreland Funeral at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Harold Webb officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Dickie Dale, Rick Davis, Danny Tuttle, Don Cook, Jerry Burnette, Jay Snyder, Dean Gardner, and John Sanders. The family would appreciate flowers, but those wishing to make a memorial, please consider Liberty Free Will Baptist Church 4046 US-70, Marion, NC, 28752; or CarePartners WNC Bridge Foundation, P.O. Box 1315, Arden, NC, 28704. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Bill's doctor, Martin Palmeri; and his close friends and caregivers, Tonya Harris, Rhonda Radford, and Anna Rollins. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
