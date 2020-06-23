March 20, 1949 - June 18, 2020 On the evening of Thursday, June 18, 2020, Mrs. Lala June Humphries Seagle, age 71, of Marion, departed from this world for her heavenly home at her residence with her loving family by her side. The daughter of Ben Humphries of Rutherfordton, and the late June White Humphries; she was born in Rutherford County on March 20, 1949. A loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Lala had a passion for gardening and enjoyed sewing. Having played the piano for many years, she loved to play hymns for her Lord. Both she and her husband, Jerry, have attended Grace Community Church for many years. Lala was a faithful educator and was dedicated to teaching young children in McDowell County. She eventually retired from McDowell County Schools after many years of faithful service. Most of all, she loved her family, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Her humor, creativity, and zeal for life brought joy to everyone she met. Left to cherish her precious memories, in addition to her father, Ben, of Rutherfordton, are her beloved husband of forty-eight years, Jerry Seagle, of the home; two daughters, Lara Whiteside (Jarrett), and Carrie Hayes (Josh), both of Boone. She also leaves behind eight precious grandchildren, Colby, Blake, and Calla Whiteside, and Ryan, Scott, Josie, Caleb, and Micah Hayes. A private funeral service will be held to honor Lala with the Reverend Jerry Lewis officiating. Interment will take place at McDowell Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Flowers are accepted and appreciated. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Seagle family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
Seagle, Lala June Humphries
To plant a tree in memory of Lala Seagle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.