Rockett, Josie Naomi Weeks

June 20, 1953 - August 29, 2020 Josie Naomi Weeks Rockett, age 67, of Marion, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her residence, with loved ones at her side. Born in Avery County, North Carolina on June 20, 1953, she was the daughter of the late James and Maude Slagle Weeks. Following many years, Josie retired from Cross Cotton Mill. She enjoyed singing in the church, coloring and collecting decorative roosters. She loved everyone she came into contact with. An amazing and wonderful mother, grandmother and sister, Josie is survived by her spouse, Bill Surratt; four children, Mendy Suttles, John Suttles (Jody), Bill Surrat Jr. and Angie Smith; three sisters, Argie Weeks, Betty Mace and Arlene Hood; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 02, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service in Marion. A celebration of Josie's life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Rockett family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.