Robinson, Larry E.

June 21, 1950 - September 7, 2020 Larry E. Robinson, 70, of Hickory, passed away peacefully at Trinity Ridge Monday, Sept., 7, 2020. He was born June 21, 1950, to the late Issac Luther Robinson Jr. and Lillian Simpson Robinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Jewell W. Robinson; and brother, Donald K. Robinson. He is survived by his brother, Charles S. Robinson and wife, Trudy; sister, Janice R. Jeffreys and husband, Jeff; seven nieces and nephews; eight grand-nieces and -nephews; and his "special" buddy and nephew, Tim Jeffreys of Brooklyn, N.Y. Larry retired after 40 years of service, working for Southern Railway, and Rail Link. He enjoyed all the travels that this took him. Larry had the biggest heart. We will always be grateful to him for being such a loving caretaker to our Nana. Mr. Robinson will lie-in-state Saturday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. A graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park in Marion, Thursday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m, with the Rev. David Drysdale officiating. We want to thank the staff of Trinity Ridge for all the special love and care that Larry received. He was truly blessed! Memorials May be made to the Charity of Your Choice. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com