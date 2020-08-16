Ricketts, Barbara Ann Wiseman

November 17, 1934 - August 13, 2020 Barbara Ann Wiseman Ricketts, 85, of Marion, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at her home. Barbara was born Nov. 17, 1934, in McDowell County, to the late Alvin Wiseman and Jessie Willis Wiseman. She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church. Before the decline in her health, she was very active in the Pleasant Gardens Alumni Association. She worked as a secretary for Air Preheater for many years, until her retirement. As her second career, she worked as a secretary for McDowell County EMS. Barbara was friendly and outgoing. She loved people and never met a stranger. She was an avid Tarheel fan and sports enthusiast. She loved her family and friends and always put them above all else. She especially loved and adored her daughter, Deborah; furbaby, Mysti; and fur grandson, Eli. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Romeo A. "Bud" Ricketts; infant grandson; and nephew, Roger Wiseman. Those left behind to cherish Barbara's memory are her daughter, Deborah Davis, of Marion; brother, Bill Wiseman (Vera) of Pleasant Gardens; sister-in-law, Juliet Lipe and husband, George, of Pleasant Gardens; nieces, nephews, and a number of cousins; special friends, Margaret Northrop, Eunice Hollifield, John and Nancy Connelly and Rick and Susan Condrey; and special neighbors on her street. A graveside service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, at Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is requiring a mask to be worn for all attending the service. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Barbara's memory are asked to consider, Roger Alvin Wiseman Scholarship Fund at Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church, 214 P.G. Baptist Church Rd., Marion, NC 28752. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
