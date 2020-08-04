Rhom Jr., Carl James

September 14, 1939 - July 20, 2020 Carl James Rhom Jr., 80, of Gatesville, Texas, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home. Carl was born Sept. 14, 1939, to Carl James Rhom Sr. and Vina Mae Conner Rhom in McDowell County. He married Wanda Jean Burleson June 16, 1962. He served 22 years in the U.S. Army, receiving numerous medals and awards to include, National Defense Service Medal, Republic Of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/4 Bronze Service Stars, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Presidential Unit Emblem, and Aircraft Crewman Badge. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wanda; daughter, Beverly Ann Alvarez; son-in-law, Kevin Michael Wersal Sr; three sisters, Peggy Rhom Huskins, Beulah Rhom Hobbs and Lucille Rhom Cannon; and four brothers, Max Rhom, Arnold Rhom, Wallace Rhom and Billy Joe Rhom. Survivors include two sisters, Martha Rhom Griggs Bradley, and Joyce Rhom Lawing; three daughters, Vicky Dionne and husband, Dave, of Skowhegan, Maine, Becky Wersal of Phillipston, Mass., and Linda Harrison and husband, Richard, of Lampasas, Texas; grandchildren, Kelli Sanguinet, and husband, Andy, David Dionne Jr. and wife, Nicole, Richard Harrison Jr. and wife, Brittany, Kevin Wersal Jr. and wife, Amber, James Wersal, Jennifer Corson and husband, Brandon, Amber Rothery, Nathaniel Harrison, and Carla Dionne; great-grandchildren, Hunter Sanguinet, Brianna Sanguinet, Caitlyn Sanguinet, Craig Breingan Jr., Cooper Harrison, Maysen Harrison, Kevin Wersal III, Kameron Wersal, Avery Harrison, Soren Rothery, Selene Rothery, Alexander Wersal, Gabriela Dionne, Jackson Harrison, Harper Corson, and Autumn Spencer. Services and burial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m., at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in McDowell County.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.