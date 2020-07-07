Ray, Mark Anthony

August 22, 1966 - July 4, 2020 Mr. Mark Anthony Ray, 53, of Marion, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Ray family.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Ray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.