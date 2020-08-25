 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ramsey, Robert Earl
0 entries

Ramsey, Robert Earl

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

December 24, 1938 - August 22, 2020 Robert Earl Ramsey, 81, of Nebo, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Born Dec. 24, 1938, he was the son of the late Willian and Nannie Ramsey. Robert was a member of New Manna Baptist Church and attended Westside Baptist Church. He retired from Great Lakes. Robert was a very faithful man who loved to hang out at Brendletown Grocery. Robert is survived by his sons, Rick, Edward, Tom, Donald, Forrest and David Ramsey; daughter, Peggy Swann; brothers, Marion, James and David Ramsey; sister, Ivalee Harrison; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Fay Ramsey; granddaughter, Alasha Marie; sister, Betty Jo Johnson; and sister-in-law, Louise Ramsey. Mr. Ramsey will lie in state from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Sossoman Funeral Home. There will be a private family graveside. Sossoman FUneral Home www.sossomanfh.com

Ramsey, Robert Earl
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Ramsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics