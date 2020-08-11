Ragle, Stella Christine

September 19, 1951 - August 9, 2020 Stella Christine Ragle, born Sept. 19, 1951, passed in peace Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the age of 68. Chris, beloved wife, beautiful mother, "Maw Maw", for many and "GG", will be remembered as we trek across her favorite nature trails, up tall mountains and through beautiful streams. As we all sit together, enjoying the outdoors, or finding remote places never been seen before. She will be remembered when we take our families and loved ones camping and traveling with us on dirt roads to find beautiful waterfalls. She will also be remembered especially for her love and devotion to her family! Chris was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Sain; mother, Irene Sain; and brother-in-law, Ronal Patton. Chris is survived by her former husband, William Ragle of Valdese; daughter, Tamatha (Terry) Lowman of Hickory; son, William (Jennifer) Ragle of Culpepper, Va.; daughter, Patricia Farris and Adam Calder of Charleston, S.C.; son, Sean Ragle and Trishia Mendenhall of Morganton; daughter, Christine Marie Ragle of Morganton; 12 grandchildren, Courtney Eldridge (spouse, Andre), Allie Ragle, Ariel Ragle, Alysse Ragle, Delainey Farris, Ryan Farris, Bailey Ragle, Greyson Ragle, Dautry Ragle, Joel (Mikaela) Davis, and Christian Ragle, Auddin Alyce; as well as her precious great-grandson, Amari Eldridge and grandson to be (baby, "Davis"). She also adored her fur baby, Kirby. Also surviving are her sisters, Elsie Patton, Teresa Sain, Nell Patton her brothers J.D. Sain, David Sain, Ben Thomas, and Leonard Sain; along with numerous nieces and nephews who she loved tremendously, more of her dear relatives and many wonderful friends. A celebration of life "Party" will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m., with the immediate family and friends. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.