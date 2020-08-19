You have permission to edit this article.
Rafael, Feliciano Sixtos
Rafael, Feliciano Sixtos

November 1, 1951 - August 15, 2020 Feliciano Sixtos Rafael, 68, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He worked as a rock crusher at Quality Stone in Marion. Feliciano is survived by his wife, María Concepción Procopio De Sixtos. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Feliciano Sixtos Rafael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

