Rafael, Feliciano Sixtos

November 1, 1951 - August 15, 2020 Feliciano Sixtos Rafael de Marion, falleció a la edad de 68 años el sábado, 15 de agosto de 2020. Feliciano trabajó como triturador de rock en Quality Stone en Marion. A Feliciano le sobreviven su esposa, María Concepción Procopio De Sixtos. Westmoreland Funeral Home está ayudando a la familia con arreglos.
To plant a tree in memory of Feliciano Sixtos Rafael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
