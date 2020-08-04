Perkins, Debra Diane Bowen

September 9, 1958 - August 1, 2020 Debra Diane Bowen Perkins, 61, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, August 01, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. A native of McDowell County, Debra was born on September 09, 1958, to the late William Carson Bowen and Gladys Mashburn Bowen. She worked as a metal cutter for Air Preheater. Known to be a very artistic lady, Debra loved sewing and embroidery. She was also a talented cake decorator. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her precious grandchildren. She is finally at peace following a lengthy illness. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Bowen and Benny Bowen, as well as a grandson, Samuel Cook. Those left to cherish her memory are four children, Kevin Ledford, Dawn Cook (Gary), Joshua Perkins (Della), and Cody Perkins; seven grandchildren, Kelsey, Haley, Charity, Hannah, Jennie, Alexis, and Kaylynn; two siblings, Nancy Parker (Robert) and Scotty Bowen (Debbie); and a special friend, Nelson Last. A memorial service will be held at Beam Funeral Service in Marion on Wednesday, August 05, 2020 at 12:00 noon, with the Reverend Dennis Autrey officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00, prior to the service. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Perkins family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or by call (828) 559-8111.
