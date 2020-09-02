Parker, Zeke Avery

September 7, 1941 - August 29, 2020 Zeke Avery Parker, age 78, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville. Born in Yancey County, North Carolina on September 07, 1941, he was the son of the late Avery and Muriel Carroll Parker. He was preceded in death by, in addition to his parents, one brother, James Parker; and one sister, Gabra Burris. A member of Refuge Baptist Church, Zeke was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed playing softball and hunting. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Zeke is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Doris Shuford Parker; one son, Tim Parker (Lorra) of Marion; and one daughter, April Parker Williams of Marion; and five wonderful grandchildren, Justin Parker, Jerab Parker, Averi Williams, Reilly Williams and Teagan Williams. He is also survived by six siblings, Mildred Hollifield of Florida, Shelia Baldwin of Florida, Howard Parker (Lillian) of Burnsville, Donna Gibson (Carson) of Spruce Pine, Jacky Parker of Burnsville and Harlon Parker (Cherie) of Burnsville. The family will receive friends today (Wednesday, September 02, 2020), from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Beam Funeral Service & Crematory in Marion. A graveside service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Carroway Cemetery in Burnsville. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Parker family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.