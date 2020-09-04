Parker, Gwendolyn Marie

March 10, 1951 - September 2, 2020 Ms. Gwendolyn Marie Parker, age 69, of Old Fort, North Carolina, passed away during the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 02, 2020 at her residence. A native of Old Fort, Gwendolyn was born on March 10, 1951 to Darlene Kelly Parker of the home and the late Roscoe Edward Parker, Sr. Ms. Parker was a member of Salem Free Will Baptist Church. She truly loved the Lord and her church family most of all. Gwendolyn touched many lives, and she will be greatly missed by all who had the chance to know her. She was preceded in death by, in addition to her father, three siblings, Roscoe Parker, Jr., Jerry Dean Parker, and Joyce Darlene Parker. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her four siblings, Steve Parker (Gail), Ronnie Parker (Paula), Robin Batts, and Earl Parker (Mary); and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 06, 2020, at Salem Free Will Baptist Church in Old Fort at 3:00 o'clock p.m. with the Reverends Jerry McClain, Vincent White, and Larry Brown officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 2:00 to 3:00. Burial will follow at Davistown Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated. Memorials may also be made to CarePartners Hospice McDowell, PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Parker family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.