Padgham, Kathryn "Kathy" Waitman

December 15, 1937 - August 26, 2020 Kathryn "Kathy" Waitman Padgham, 82, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Padgham. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Padgham family.
