Padgham, James Edwin

October 9, 1963 - July 16, 2020 James Edwin Padgham, 56, of Marion, North Carolina passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Carolinas HealthCare System- Blue Ridge in Morganton. A native of McDowell County, James was born on October 09, 1963 to Sammy Lane Hensley Padgham and the late Billy Gene Padgham. He worked for many years in manufacturing. In addition to his mother, survivors include a son, Aaron Padgham, and a grandchild, Remington Padgham; one brother, John Padgham (Lisa); an uncle, Donald Hensley (Linda); and aunt, Gayle Padgham. He is also survived by a special friend, Heather Greene, and the other staff members at DSS. At this time, no services will be held. A private burial will be held in the family plot at Old Fort City Cemetery. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Padgham family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
