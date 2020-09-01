Norton, Barbara Cooper

March 13, 1943 - August 29, 2020 Barbara Ann Cooper Norton, 77, of Nebo, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born March 13, 1943, in Burke County, to the late Rev. Paul Clifton Cooper and Lula Mae Shidal Cooper. She was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church and she retired from Southern Devices. She enjoyed bird watching with her husband. Barbara will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved to bake and cook and spend time with her family. She loved Christmas and always made it special. Those left behind to cherish Barbara's memory are her beloved husband of 59 years, Charles E. Norton; five children, Karen Norton of Newton, Becky Suttle (Mark) of Jonesborough, Tenn., Charlann Tart (Brian) of Shelby, Chuck Norton (David) of Newton and Aletha Aldridge (Nick) of Old Fort; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Ruth Radford of Nebo and Gary Cooper of Laurens, S.C. Barbara's family expresses sincere gratitude to her pastor, Dr. Dennis Love, and special caregivers, Talina Hollaway and Renee Tanner. Special thanks to her nurses (Susan) and CNAs (Tina) at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., today (Tuesday, Sept. 1), at Glenwood Baptist Church. A funeral service to celebrate Barbara's life will follow at 2 p.m., at the church with Dr. Dennis Love officiating. Interment will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Barbara's memory are asked to consider Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043 or to Glenwood Baptist Church, 155 Glenwood Baptist Church Rd., Marion, NC 28752. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com