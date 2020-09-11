Mitchell, Joan Marie

Joan Marie Mitchell, 67, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Memorial Campus Mission Hospital. The family will have a celebration of life at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, at First Christin Church of Marion with her three brothers, Bill, Don and John Mitchell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christin Church of Marion, P.O. Box 1104, Marion, NC, 28752. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
