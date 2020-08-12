Minnish, Margaret

October 7, 1937 - August 9, 2020
Margaret Minnish, age 82, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, August 09, 2020, at Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation in Nebo.
The daughter of the late Jess and Essie Huskins Ledford, she was born in Mitchell County, North Carolina on October 07, 1937.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald D. Minnish; one son, Tommy Dean Minnish; and two daughters, Penny Diane Minnish and Debbie Zullo.
Margaret was known as being a hard worker who enjoyed reading and being around her amazing family. She had formally worked at Marion Manufacturing but later retired from Universal Furniture. Margaret loved the Lord and was a member of Charity Mission Free Will Baptist Church
She is survived by one daughter, Denise Hunter (Robert); son-in-law, Mike Zullo; two grandchildren, Jessica Zullo (Davone Gardner) and Jason Zullo (Rachel); and six great-grandchildren, Megan, Hattie, Samuel, Izabella, Abram and Mason.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at McDowell Memorial Park with the Rev. Dennis Hensley and the Rev. Mike Zullo officiating.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Minnish's memory are asked to consider, Charity Mission Free Will Baptist Church, 2183 Deer Park Rd., Nebo, North Carolina 28761.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Minnish family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
Service information
11:00AM
327 Memorial Park Road
Marion, NC 28752
