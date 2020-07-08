McKinney, Ralph John

February 22, 1938 - July 5, 2020 On the afternoon of Sunday, July 05, 2020, Mr. Ralph John McKinney, age 82, of Marion, completed his walk into the garden of eternal life. Born on February 22, 1938, in McDowell County, Ralph was a member of Redeemed Free Will Baptist Church and was retired from Broyhill Furniture Company after more than forty years of dedicated service. He enjoyed fishing and repairing small engines. A loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, Ralph will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wilma Finley McKinney, who passed away in March of 2019. Left to cherish his precious memory are his daughter, Patricia McFalls (Eddie), and two brothers, Will McKinney (Joan), and Johnny Yoder (Lola). He also leaves behind one grandson, Patrick McFalls, and three great-grandchildren, Dominick Peters, Conner McFalls, and Emma McFalls; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. A funeral service to celebrate and honor Ralph's life will be held on Wednesday, July 08, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with the Reverend Jerry McClain officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Murphy's Chapel Cemetery where Ralph will be laid to rest beside his beloved Wilma. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the McKinney family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or by call 828-559-8111.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
2170 Rutherford Road
Marion, NC 28752
11:00AM
2170 Rutherford Road
Marion, NC 28752
