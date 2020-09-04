McKinney, Jeffery "Jeff" Scott

September 14, 1965 - September 2, 2020 Mr. Jeffery "Jeff" Scott McKinney, age 54, of Old Fort, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord shortly before noon on Wednesday, September 02, 2020, at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital in Asheville. A native of McDowell County, he was born on September 14, 1965 to the late Vera and Ruby Turner McKinney. Jeff, who was a member of Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church, enjoyed working with, putting down or refinishing hardwood floors. He also loved hunting and fishing, which he passed that love down to his son, Jeffery and his grandchildren. Surviving is a son, Jeffery McKinney (Kaytlyn); daughter, Chanda Rumfelt; four grandchildren, Payton, Gunnar, Major and Meek McKinney. Jeff is also survived by a sister, Sharon M. Godfrey; three brothers, Harold (Donna), David (Diane) and Tommy (Brenda) McKinney; along with special nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held on Tuesday, September 08, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church with the Rev. Philip Tate and Rev. Ethan Hester officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., prior to the service, at the church. The family request those who are attending the service, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, please consider wearing a mask for your safety and the safety of others. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the McKinney family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.