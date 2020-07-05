McCall, Lucy Lowery Dixon

March 16, 1931 - June 29, 2020 Lucy Lowery Dixon McCall, of Raleigh, peacefully passed away at home Monday morning, June 29, 2020. Lucy was born March 16, 1931, and was the ninth of 10 children of William M. and Pearl Houck Lowery of North Cove. She loved growing up on a picturesque farm on Peppers Creek in the Blue Ridge Mountains, inspired by nature and animals. She often mentioned that her father took her to the North Cove Baptist Church, which he helped to build, in a buggy. Her mother, Miss Pearl, was loved by all, opening her home to neighbors, including use of her sewing machine. Her father was a farmer, and also worked on the railroad. He dammed a creek to create a swimming pond, and made a merry-go-round for the children. Lucy loved picking apples, yet her favorite tree was the Chinquapin tree, a species of Chestnut. Lucy enjoyed being given permission to get spring water for her father, as he sat on the porch telling stories. Annie-Annie-Over was a favorite game played with her siblings and friends. One of her most proud accomplishments was to graduate from Appalachian State University, majoring in Library Science, and continuing graduate work at Peabody College, Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. She enjoyed being an educator and librarian, imparting stories of a farm to city children. After retirement, she often said, "I miss the children." She accomplished being a teacher, librarian, and business woman. In 1960, she joined her husband's new real estate firm, Buford Dixon Real Estate. Lucy out produced anyone in the company, even selling a house to Captain Five of Channel Five. She was devoted to her church, Hayes Barton Baptist Church, and was an active member for more than 64 years, being librarian for a long period. In later years, she enjoyed TV Ministries, which brought her joy and comfort. Lucy Dixon McCall is survived by her husband, Ben and his family; daughters, Karen Dixon Hodges, Elizabeth Dixon Fresh, and their families. She met her first husband, Buford Dixon, at the Marion Drug Store in Marion, and they were married for 48 years. Several years after his passing, she attended a school reunion, and saw her old beau from first grade. She and Ben McCall enjoyed 20 years of marriage. A private family service will be held Wednesday, July 8, at 11 a.m., at Hayes Barton Church. The service will be live streamed at www.hbbc.org. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider donations to Hayes Barton Baptist Church/TV Ministry, 1800 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27608; or to Duke Dementia Family Support Program, which provides no-cost services to families living with dementia. Duke gifts can be made to www.dukefamilysupport.org/giving/ or by mail to Duke Dementia Family Support Program, P.O. Box 3600 DUMC, Durham, NC 27701. Brown-Wynne Funeral Home www.brownwynneraleigh.com
