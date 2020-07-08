Martin, Lois

May 16, 1939 - July 3, 2020 Lois Martin, 81, of Marion, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville. Ms. Martin was born May 16, 1939, in McDowell County, to the late Herman Martin and Jane Parker Martin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Martin and Mary Martin. Those left behind to cherish her memory are one sister, Annie Bob Martin of Marion; and many beloved friends at McDowell Assisted Living. A graveside service to celebrate Ms. Martin's life will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 9, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Pearsall officiating. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Service information
12:00PM
Jacktown Road
Marion, NC 28752
