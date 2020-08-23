Martin, Hughcell J.

February 26, 1935 - August 19, 2020 Hughcell J. Martin, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born Feb. 26, 1935, in Marion, to the late Ranz Jacob and Zona Suttle Martin. In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his sisters, Marcell Suttles and Eloise Morgan. Mr. Martin served three years in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957. He then joined the Air Force, serving 18 years from 1957 to 1974. Mr. Martin worked and retired from General Electric Company in Salisbury, where he was a Product Tester and Quality Control Inspector. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening and tree farming. Mr. Martin also enjoyed helping other veterans with VA Claims and benefits. Mr. Martin was a life member of the DAV and AMVETS, Post 1845 Rockwell, and the Harold B. Jarett Post 0342 in Salisbury, and the VFW Post 9134 in Rockwell. He is survived by his wife Judith Martin; son, Mark Martin and wife, Jodie; and brother, Douglas Martin. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, with Ret. Air Force Chaplain, Dale Roth, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Methodist Church, 6450 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell www.powlesfuneralhome.com
