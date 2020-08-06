Logan, Callie Mae Lytle

November 10, 1937 - August 3, 2020 Mrs. Callie Mae Lytle Logan, age 82, of Old Fort, passed away into her heavenly home peacefully at Mountain Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Black Mountain, NC on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 with her loving children by her side. Callie Mae was born in McDowell County on November 10, 1937, daughter to the late Armis (Inez) Lytle Dinkins and John Dinkins. She loved and cherished her family deeply. Callie Mae retired from Collins & Aikman after 31 years of service. She was a member of Catawba View Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Logan; daughter, Paula Lytle-Ray; sisters, Jean Ann Surratt, Mary Louise Dinkins, Rena Freeman and Connie Chapman; and brothers, John Lytle, Dillard Lytle and Curl Lytle. She leaves behind three children, Annis Lytle of Asheville, Shena Lytle of Old Fort and Jamie Logan of Old Fort; five grandchildren, DeAndre Lytle, Brittany Moore, Shermia Forney, Corey Moore and Mikayla Ray; seven great grandchildren, Aundrea, Dredon, Swai, Gianna, Kori, Tamia and Tiana; Godson, Kevin Lytle; and a host of relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at Beam Funeral Service and Crematory in Marion, NC. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Ronald Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow at Campground Cemetery in Old Fort. The family wants to express their heartfelt appreciation to Mountain Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Black Mountain, and to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills for the loving care given to their mother. Flowers are accepted and appreciated. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.