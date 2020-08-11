Litwin, Robert L.

June 23, 1930 - August 7, 2020 Mr. Robert L. Litwin, 90, of the North Cove Community, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Robert is survived by his wife, Linda Clark Bryant. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Litwin family, 828-559-8111.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Litwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.