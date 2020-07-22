Lewis, Eva Zittle

April 3, 1948 - July 20, 2020 On the morning of Monday, July 20, 2020, while surrounded by her loved ones, Eva Zittle Lewis, age 72, of Nebo, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord at her residence. Born in Ogle County, Illinois on April 03, 1948, she was the daughter of the late James Zittle and Dorothy Stomberg Zittle Morris. Eva enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her cats and humming birds. A member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Marion, Eva loved her Lord; and especially loved her wonderful husband, John. Eva is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, John E. Lewis; two daughters, Michelle Lynn Lewis (James) and Leslie Cowles (Richard); one brother, Dale E. Zittle (Linda); two sisters, Doris Lee Stanfield and Lela Mae Wissing (Stuart); four grandchildren, Jonathan Edward Lewis (Elan), Deanna Nicole Hughes, SP4 Andrew McClure Cowles and Aaron Christopher Cowles; along with a number of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Brian Bird officiating. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Eva's memory are asked to consider, First Free Will Baptist Church Vision Fund, P.O. Box 2665, Marion, North Carolina 28752. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Lewis family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.