Laughter Sr., Roger Dale

August 27, 1951 - August 13, 2020 Roger Dale Laughter Sr., 68, of Marion, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Laughter family.
