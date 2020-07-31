Lankford, Helen Elaine

May 13, 1944 - July 24, 2020 The Lord has welcomed into His presence our dear wife and mother, Helen Elaine Lankford, Friday, July 24, 2020. Elaine was born to the late George and Florence Effler in McDowell County, May 13, 1944. The sixth of 10 children, Elaine was raised in a Christian home where she was taught, by her precious mother, the Word of God and how to live her life as a true Proverbs 31 woman. Her devotion to her family and her Kingdom work was her living testimony. She has left an enduring impact on her husband of 58 years, the Rev. Stoy A. Lankford Jr.; three sons, Scotty Lankford (Jill), Todd Lankford (Donette), and the Rev. Stewart Lankford (Tonya); five grandchildren, Christopher Lankford (Jenny), Dustin Lankford (Nichole), Landon Lankford (Heather), Cody Lankford (Tara), and Megan Hight (Wesley); four great-grandchildren, Shelby Lankford, Levi Lankford, Chloe Hight, and Gemma Lankford; two brothers, Frank Effler (Yvonne), Paul Effler (Ann); four sisters, Freda Van Steenberg (Tom), Jewell King, Viola Craig (Esten), and Wanda McKinney (Wayne); and a host of nieces and nephews. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, George and Florence Effler; parents'-in-law, the Rev. Stoy A. Lankford Sr. and Mary Katherine Lankford; one brother, James Effler; two sisters, Angeline Hensley and Frances Davis; one brother-in-law, the Rev. Woody Franklin Lankford; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte "Charlie" Lankford. Elaine's legacy was using her gifts and talents to plant many seeds that would bear fruit for generations to come. Because of her passion for children's ministries, we ask that, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Western North Carolina Home for Children c/o Bethlehem Church of God, P.O. Box 6324, Bethlehem Station, Hickory, NC 28603. A date for a memorial service will be announced via social media and livestreamed in the near future, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
